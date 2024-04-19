Beitbridge man stabbed in dispute over Arsenal’s poor performance

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

A Beitbridge man narrowly escaped death after he was stabbed in the stomach by his colleague while discussing Arsenal Football Club’s poor performance.

The near-fatal stabbing incident occurred on 9 April 2024.

That was the day Arsenal hosted Bayern Munich in North London in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match that ended 2-2.

It is alleged that Meluleki Ndlovu (40) met the complainant who was returning home from his brother’s residence, presumably to watch the match.

The two reportedly engaged in a discussion about Arsenal which subsequently degenerated into a dispute.

“They started having a discussion about soccer which was mainly focused on Arsenal “.

Ndlovu allegedly insulted the complainant, before stabbing him in the stomach with a knife.

He then fled from the scene.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Ndlovu.

The Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court is trying the accused on attempted murder charges.

The case was postponed to April 26 2024.