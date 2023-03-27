Belarus hails Zim relations; signs MoU covering 65 events

Spread This News

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik has hailed bilateral relations with Zimbabwe which he said are aimed at developing of economic cooperation.

Welcoming Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, on an official visit to Belarus, Aleinik said the corporation between the two countries showed potential of economic boom.

“Together we are capable of great things. The development of economic cooperation is the most important area of our joint work,” Aleinik said.

As part of the four-day visit, Shava will get familiar with Belarus’ industrial and agricultural potential.

According to the Belarusian minister, Zimbabwe is set to benefit on the economic front as the two officials penned a Memorandum Of Understanding between the National Center for Marketing and Price Study and the National Trade Development and Promotion Organization of Zimbabwe.

According to reports, bilateral political cooperation between the two countries has been active in recent years.

In 2022, Belarus and Zimbabwe traded more than $39 million, which is nearly 57% up in comparison with 2021.

Belarusian exports to Zimbabwe amounted to almost $30 million as the southern African country imported tractors and tractor trucks, machines and mechanisms for harvesting and threshing crops, parts and accessories for cars and tractors.

According to Belarusian reports, following the recent state visit by Alexander Lukashenko to Zimbabwe, his government approved the road-map for the implementation of the reached agreements.

The agreed MOUs include 65 events in various areas such as political and diplomatic, trade and economic, agricultural, military and technical, healthcare and medical science, investments, energy, equipment supplies and maintenance.