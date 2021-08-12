Belarus Investors Win Tender For 100Megawatt Solar Plant

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has handed over vast swathes of land in Norton to a Belarusian company which intends to set up a 100 megawatt solar power plant.

Presenting a post cabinet media briefing Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the 100-megawatt solar power plant will be funded at US$125, 5 million.

“The renewable energy will be implemented on a 25-year Independent Power Producer (IPP) basis and will involve a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe electricity transmission and distribution company,” Mutsvangwa said.

“The power generated by the plant will be introduced on to the national grid and complement power generated by the thermal power plants. Land for the projects has since been identified in Norton. The implementation of the project is subject to the signing of the double taxation and bilateral investment protection and protection agreements between the government of Zimbabwe and Belarus.

The project is to be part of the government’s engagement and re-engagement efforts,” she said.

She said cabinet also approved the Joint Venture Partnership between ZMDC, SIM SEA Pvt Ltd, and Honghua International on the resuscitation of operations at Angwa Shaft Mine and the processing of the Dump at Chidzikwe.

SIM SEA Investments and Honghua International will inject capital amounting to US$20.25 million dollars which will cover the procurement of plant and equipment for dump re-treatment and shaft resuscitation.

“The project will create 500 jobs for locals, and Zimbabwe will benefit from technology transfer and US$200 million in foreign currency generation over ten years,” Mutsvangwa said.