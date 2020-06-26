Belgian side Eupen extend Musona loan deal

Spread This News











ZIMBABWE Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has finally ended speculation surrounding his future after extending his loan stint at KAS Eupen from fellow Belgian topflight side RSC Anderlecht by another season.

The 30-year-old forward was recently deemed surplus to requirements by Anderlecht, who were keen to sell him as it seeks to lower its wage bill due to the financial impact of coronavirus.

Musona, who still has two years remaining on his Anderlecht contract, is the fourth highest earner at the Brussels club, earning around €950,000 (US$ 1,1m) per year excluding bonuses.

However after failing to suitors for him on a permanent transfer Anderlecht reached an agreement with KAS Eupen for the Zimbabwean to remain at the club on a season-long loan.

KAS Eupen confirmed the news in a statement on their official website on Thursday.

“Zimbabwean international Knowledge Musona will continue to play for KAS Eupen in the coming season,” the club said.

“KAS Eupen has agreed with the RSC Anderlecht and Knowledge Musona to extend the loan of Knowledge Musona.”

Musona initially joined Eupen during the January transfer window period and enjoyed a good start at the club, scoring two goals from seven appearances. In fact the Warriors captain got his stay at his new club off to a dream start after scoring his debut goal for the club barely 10 minutes into his first game at the Kehrweg stadium against SC Charleroi.

His campaign there was cut short after the championship was officially halted due to the coronavirus crisis. The 30-year old had played seven games and scored two goals.

Meanwhile, the deal puts an end to speculation that the Warriors captain was returning to South Africa, where he was a reported target for cash rich South African Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns in recent months.

Musona was signed by RSC Anderlecht in mid-2018 but received very limited game time as he failed to make an impact at the club. He was also loaned out to Lokeren.

Before joining Anderlecht, Musona had previously been at another Belgian topflight side KV Oostende, where he established himself as one of the top strikers in the European country.