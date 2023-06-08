BELGIUM: Diaspora Insurance at the African Women in Europe (AWE) annual summit

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK-BASED Diaspora Insurance was a key partner at this year’s annual summit of the African Women in Europe (AWE) held in the Belgian capital Brussels last weekend and attended by delegates from across Europe.

AWE was established by Germany-based Kenyan entrepreneur Joy Machugu-Zenz in 2008 and has, over the years, grown to boast a membership of more than 6,000 African diasporans across the European Union (EU).

Diaspora Insurance clinched the Best Company Award at the event where it was represented by CEO Jeff Madzingo and Executive Director Dr Sibert Mandega.

Below are some images from the summit: