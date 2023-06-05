BELGIUM: Diaspora Insurance wins best company award at Brussels summit

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK-BASED Diaspora Insurance clinched the Best Company Award at the African Women in Europe (AWE) annual summit which was held in the Belgian capital Brussels last weekend and attended by delegates from across Europe.

AWE was established by Germany-based Kenyan entrepreneur Joy Machugu-Zenz in 2008 and has, over the years, grown to boast a membership of more than 6,000 African diasporans across the European Union (EU).

“We organise ourselves virtually throughout the year so that this amazing group of women has a forum to network, organise, share experiences and meet,” the organisation says on its website.

“Our main event of which we are extremely proud is the annual conference, held in the main European cities.”

This year’s annual summit was graced by Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Dr Pierrette Herzberger-Fonana, who was the guest of honour.

In her keynote address Dr Herzberger-Fonana, who is originally from Mali, lamented the poor representation of African women in the European Parliament saying she was one of only six women MEPs of African heritage.

Meanwhile, Diaspora Insurance (DI), a leading provider of risk solutions at the African diaspora communities, was named company of the year at the summit.

Established ten years ago, Diaspora Insurance, now covers diaspora communities from 13 African countries including the SADC region, east Africa as well as west Africa.

The company is a longstanding key partner of the AWE annual summit and was represented at Saturday’s colourful event by CEO Jeff Madzingo and executive director Dr Sibert Mandega.

Commenting on the award, Madzingo said, “It was an honour to receive the award especially coming from AWE.”

“Diaspora Insurance has always support groups like AWE as they play a pivotal role in regrouping scattered African diasporans.

“It was in the scattering that we lose, not only our voice, but our identity as well and groupings like AWE do a commendable job of pooling everyone together bonded by our common heritage.”

The award was in recognition of the company’s services to the African diaspora community.

The company’s flagship product, Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan (‘DFCP’), is a guaranteed acceptance, US$/£/Є denominated policy available to global diasporans from thirteen African countries who can cover themselves and their families globally including those back home.

Unlike traditional funeral insurance offerings, cash cover gives diasporans a completely versatile policy, a worldwide protection without borders that can be used for burial abroad, repatriation, reverse repatriation or even cremation.