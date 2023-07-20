Believe, Walk and Run as First Capital Bank’s Wellness day slated for Sunday 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

LEADING financial service provider First Capital Bank, will this weekend host a wellness event on Sunday.

The event will be held at the First Capital Bank Sports Club in Mt Pleasant, Harare.

The bank has twinned wellness and financial services for the day.

Many activities have been incorporated which promise to be a fun-filled day for attendees.

Wellness enthusiasts will be treated to 5km, 10km and 21km fun races with winning individuals in each category awarded prizes.

Interestingly Zumba sessions have also been added into the mix, potentially spoiling choices for many.