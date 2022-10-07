Benjamin Dube returns to Birmingham in Bow Down and Worship Gospel Concert 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN gospel musician Benjamin Dube will return to perform in Birmingham, UK by popular demand on October 8.

The highly anticipated show is organised by Rainbow Entertainment and Promotions and sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

It will be held at the Piccadilly Banqueting Suite, Stratford Road, Birmingham.

The concert is named ‘Bow Down and Worship’ after Dube’s 2019 track taken off his Glory In His Presence album.

Dube will be backed by his entire band and supported by UK based Zimbabwean artist Obert Mazivisa, Nathan Tanaka, Kingdom Praise Melodies, Dexter, Oliver Keith and Simunye ‘Church Boy’.

Tickets are being sold on eventbrite and are going for £45 (standard) and £50 (general admission).

Doors open at 1800hours and the show starts at 1830hours.