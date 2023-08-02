Benjani Jr completes loan move to English lower-tier side Dorchester Town

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Ex-Zimbabwe international Benjani Mwaruwari’s son Benjani Jr has joined English lower-tier side Dorchester Town on a season-long loan deal from sixth-tier outfit Yeovil Town.

Dorchester Town is a semi-professional football club, based in Dorchester, Dorset, England and they currently play in the Southern League Premier Division South which forms levels seven and eight of the English football league system.

Benjani Jr has featured prominently throughout Yeovil Town’s pre-season schedule and now has the opportunity to play regular first-team football during the 2023/24 campaign.

The gifted young striker, who is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, spent last season on loan with Sherborne Town last in the Western League.

He also appeared for Yeovil Townas a substitute in their final fixture against Boreham Wood last season.

The 18-year-old Benjani Jr has wasted no time in making an impression at

Dorchester Town as he scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday night against Eastleigh.

Speaking after the Wimborne friendly last weekend, the club’s boss Glenn Howes said of Benjani Jr: “Benjani is a little bit different to what we have and he offered us a huge spark out there.

“He’s got that little bit of magic, little bit of creativity in the final third dropping off into spaces, and he’s tenacious for an 18-year-old – he’s not just got ability, his work ethic is really impressive as well.

“He played against us last Tuesday night and caused us untold problems. He’s going to need a bit of patience as it’s his first full season at this level, but he’s had a really good pre-season with Yeovil and starting to turn heads.

Benjani Jr could make his competitive debut at Merthyr Town on Saturday.