Benjani Mwaruwari set for Vincent Kompany testimonial

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors captain is set for a return to his former club Manchester City after being invited by his ex- teammate Vincent Kompany to feature in his testimonial match to be played at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The 41 year-old will feature alongside some of the English club’s current and former players such as Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, Italian maverick Mario Balotelli, former Ivory Coast captain Kolo Toure and a host of other big names in a Manchester City Legends side which will be managed by Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City Legends side will take on a Premier League All-Stars side which will feature legendary players such as Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Cesc Fabregas.

The reigning English champions announced the testimonial on their official website last week before also confirming the players set to feature in the match.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Tackle4McR – the initiative Kompany set up with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to address rough sleeping and homelessness on the streets of Manchester.

“Our former captain and talisman, who left the club in the summer after a glittering 11 years to become player-manager of Anderlecht, will be returning to the Etihad for a special game, in aid of the charity Tackle4McR, which will see a City Legends X1 take on a Premier League All Stars side,” Manchester City said in a statement on their official website mancity.com.

Kompany, who played alongside Mwaruwari, spent 11 years in Manchester, captaining City to four Premier League title triumphs before departing this summer to become Anderlecht’s player-manager.

“I have had such a special time at City and the testimonial is not so much a game I am just looking forward to for myself, it’s a chance to say goodbye,” Kompany said ahead of the game.

“The club has been great to me and I have always given everything I’ve had and this game is for them.

“The fact it is for charity is important to me as well – it’s part of Tackle4McR which is trying to have an effect on the homeless in Manchester.

“I have been privileged to grow and develop in the city and it’s unrecognisable from 11 years ago when I first joined but it also seems to have left a lot of people behind as well.”

The testimonial match will mark Mwaruwari’s return to City where he spent two and a half years between 2008 -2010 having joined the club during the January transfer window in January from Portsmouth.

Full squad lists

Manchester City Legends: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon, Vincent Kompany, Aleksandar Kolarov, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy, Nigel De Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner, Craig Bellamy, Edin Dzeko, Mario Balotelli, Benjani Mwaruwari

Premier League All-Stars: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie