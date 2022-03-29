Benjani Unveiled As Ngezi Platinum Coach; Nengomasha New Team Manager

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari has been unveiled as new Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, taking over from Rodwell Dhlakama who resigned last month.

The ex-Manchester City striker will be assisted by former Highlanders coach, Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiagwi, who was interim coach following Dhlakama’s departure.

Former Warriors teammate Tinashe Nengomasha is the team manager while John Vera is the performance analyst.

The new technical team will quickly get down to business with their first assignment coming on Sunday against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Ngezi Platinum Stars vice president technical, Lysias Chiwozva said the new technical team’s mandate was to ensure that the premiership side plays “thrilling football and competes locally, regionally and internationally.”

“The technical team that has been unveiled today (on Tuesday) has its work cut out as the vision and goals, which the club aims to achieve, are well made out and are non-ambiguous,” Chiwozva said.

“It’s very clear they should achieve the goals. That one is in black and white; there is no guesswork on that.”

“We are very clear on how we want our football academy should work, and we will give all our support,” he added.

“We are also very clear about how we want Madamburo to perform at the Baobab. That one is non-negotiable. The team should thrill the fans with results.”