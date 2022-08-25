Benz lover loses US$16k to conman

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 30-year-old Harare man was Wednesday dragged before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, on allegations of duping a local man of US$16,850 meant for buying two Mercedes Benz vehicles.

Afred Mbozi (30) was granted ZW$20,000 bail and he will be back in court on October 28 2022.

The court heard that Mbozi firstly lied to Calton Mugadzaweta that he could supply him with a Mercedes-Benz vehicle at a price of US$6,000.

Mugadzaweta then allegedly paid total of US$6,000 cash and US$400 which was charged by Mbozi as storage fee.

He also allegedly paid US$1 500 which was meant for ZIMRA duty clearance as well as US$1,650 allegedly charged by Mbozi for flight expenses to collect the vehicle from Dar-e-Salaam.

Sometime in June this year, Mbozi is said to have contacted Mugadzaweta again, misrepresenting that he could supply another Mercedes Benz C200 through a top vehicle shipping company .

He said the car was going for US$14,000.

The court papers reported that Mugadzaweta paid a deposit of US$7 300 but Mbozi never issued him with any pro-forma invoice to that effect.

Mbozi allegedly failed to deliver the two vehicles to their owner, but rather became evasive and continued to give excuses as to why he failed to deliver the two vehicles to Mugadzaweta.

Realising that he had been duped, Mugadzaweta filed a police report, which led to the arrest of Mbozi.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.