Benza takes over as Herentals head coach as Mutiwekuziva leaves for Ngezi

Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was unveiled at Ngezi Platinum Stars as the new team assistant coach.

Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was unveiled at Ngezi Platinum Stars as the new team assistant coach.

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

HERENTALS football club has appointed Paul Benza as the new head coach following the departure of Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva who was unveiled at Ngezi Platinum Stars as the new team assistant coach.

Paul is the young brother to club owner Innocent Benza and has been leading the club’s under-20 side which competes in the Northern Region Division One league.

Herentals football club will be resting this weekend when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kicks off as they are set to face the winner from the Bikita Minerals – Tenax case which awaits verdict.

Outgoing Mutiwekuziva leaves Herentals after more than five years as he was the team’s gaffer when it was promoted into the PSL back in 2018.

During his time at The Students’ camp, he guided them to a Chibuku Super Cup final in 2022, however, they lost it to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Aged 43, Mutiwekuziva is one of the few young coaches in the topflight league, the youngest being his new senior at Ngezi Platinum Stars Takesure Chiragwi who is 39.