BETA Bricks says challenges will ease as production improves

By Alois Vinga

BETA Bricks says its current challenges are set to improve significantly as production from its two new plants peaks amid calls for key stakeholders to be calm as management unlocks potential.

In an update this week, the brick layer’s management said the company was unfortunately choked by macroeconomic challenges at a time when an expansion strategy was under implementation.

The major projects have seen the group installing a new clay brick ST 50 plant which is now operational at Mount Hampden to complement the two existing factories already in place in a move that will see production increasing by 50% and thus pushing the weekly production capacity to around 4, 5 million green bricks.

Under the new ST 90 plant is also being installed at Melfort which is now 85% complete with all components now in situ and only electrical works are outstanding, expectations are that annual production capacity will be pushed up to 180 million green bricks per year is the end of November 2023.

“The net effect of these investments is to ensure that BETA pivots back to its leadership position in the infrastructural inputs supply sector now and into the future.

“The challenges currently being faced by the group coupled with the diversion of resources to fund the expansion program outlined above have resulted in a delay of payments to some key stakeholders including staff currently employed at Mt Hampden as well as deliveries to our esteemed customers,” the company said.

The company’s management said they were also sourcing raw materials to enable the kick-starting of a sustainable production process which should see capacity improving at the Mt Hampden factories whilst works are completed at the new Melfort plant on the back of confidence that as production levels improve, so will the cash inflows that will address the legacy creditors, backlogged deliveries and staff remuneration.

“Management has been and remains committed to ensuring that normalcy returns to our operations. Together with the investments undertaken over the last 18 months, the group is well poised to play its leadership role through increased supply of products in the infrastructure sector,” the company added.