Betting company’s property attached after failure to pay client US$5,4k winnings

By Staff Reporter

A local online betting company, Bezbets had its property attached for failing to pay a client Prosper Dembedza US$5 400 after he won a bet.

Harare Civil Court magistrate, Sharon Mashavira ordered the company to settle the money after the latter was recently found guilty of defrauding Dembedza.

Bezbets was fined US$500 for the offence by magistrate Simon Kandiero in March this year.

Dembedza then instituted civil proceedings to recover his US$5 400 winnings.

“Having perused documents filed on record, default judgement be and is hereby granted in default as follows, an order for payment of the sum of US$5 400 being damages for breach of contract, payable in local currency at the prevailing rate on date of payment,” ruled Mashavira.

The sheriff has since attached Bezbets’ property to settle the winnings.

The attached property includes televisions, a boardroom, chairs, a printer and a refrigerator among other things.

The company was also ordered to pay interest on the amount at the rate of 5% per annum calculated from October 2023 to the date of full payment

On March 15, 2024, a Harare magistrate sentenced Bezbets to pay a $500 fine for defrauding Dembedza.

It was proved that on October 26, and the Bezbets online platform, Dembedza placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won.

But after winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him intending to pay him US$1 800.

He reported the matter leading to the prosecution of the company.