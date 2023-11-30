Betting partnerships now part and parcel of sporting entities

Spread This News

Previously vilified by the sporting world, betting companies are today finding it quite easy penetrating the market and even securing big-money deals with sporting associations. Some of the biggest sponsorships today are coming from gaming companies, which means there is booming business there. At the start of this season, Arsenal entered a partnership with Betway as the club’s official betting partner for the men’s team and this is not the first of its kind, nor will it be the last. While this kind of association has been subject to scrutiny we don’t expect such deals to cease in the near future. The potential impact on fans is also considerable and the major reason such companies as Betway are going ahead to offer signup bonuses to promote their business, a good example being the current R1000 offer highlighted by Sportytrader on how to get welcome bonus on Betway in 2024 . As fans stake for winnings, clubs like Arsenal are seeking ways to boost their income bases, not to mention the visibility benefits for the bookies.

Financial terms

Such deals are normally heavy on financial terms, which are made to cover wide areas of reach tagged on performance issues and there are incentives that aim at exploiting the club’s success. For example, if Arsenal win the Premier League, they will enjoy a lot of coverage and visibility, which would trickle down to Betway as their official betting partner. For a club to enter a deal with a betting company, there are considerations that must be met, which include compliance regulations. As much as the two parties want to reap from their various platforms, there should be a measure on responsible gambling that is promoted. Compliance with the laws of the land is always a major consideration for betting companies and any deals entered with clubs have to respect that. The two parties must ensure that neither side’s reputation is soiled by the mere fact that a working partnership is struck and there is advertising money being paid.

Content creation

Sometimes these partnerships involve co-branded content creation to help push the various parties involved. Such involve the planning and execution of shared promos, campaigns and events to enhance engagement with fans of the club and users of the betting platform. It is important to note that activations that promote visibility are always a key part of such agreements. Here betting companies include clauses like promotion of their content by the club’s players on social media and many other online platforms to meet set strategies that promote both the club and the betting company. This now is where exclusivity comes in. With a lot of rivalry in the betting business, a club or player may be required to only promote a given brand. By paying the requisite agreed amount, the betting company can get exclusivity as much as it desires and gains the right to use the club’s property to promote its stuff for the duration the two parties agree on.