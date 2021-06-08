Bev Sibanda Clears Air On ‘Troubled Marriage’

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

RAUNCHY dancer, Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda has moved to clear the air surrounding emerging speculation her marriage was on the rocks.

The controversial musician set social media abuzz through a Facebook post insinuating her husband was involved in extra marital affairs.

“Munhu anokuwana uchizvihurira okuroora, otanga kukuhurira zvakasimba obva otokanganwa kuti une chipo chawakagarira #kwinofsplits,” the bottle stunt entertainer wrote.

Bev tied the knot in January last year at the Harare Magistrates’ Court with one United Kingdom based Chambuka Mufudzi.

The move which instantly made headlines surprised many who assumed the bad girl of Zimbabwe’s music scene was not ‘marriage material’.

But in an interview with a local publication, the Sexy Angels lead dancer said the post was a mere marketing gimmick for her skim creams business adding that all was well in her bedroom.

“It’s just a saying yaimbotaurwa mumastreets plus I am selling skin creams and immediately after that I posted an advert for the creams, which belong to my boss and my order is coming from Nigeria soon.

“We are working together and it’s just a marketing strategy not what people are thinking.

“It’s more like I am about to start my business but for now working for someone.

“Kana zvisisiri bho ndichakuudzai,” she said.