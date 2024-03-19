Beyoncé Is Riding Into Her Country Era. Here’s What to Know.

She had our attention.

At her command, her team released a minute-long teaser video that culminated with a small crowd staring at a roadside billboard displaying another cowboy hat-wearing Beyoncé. Then came two new singles, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” filled with the kind of Southern twang and country instrumentation seldom heard in her catalog.

Confirmation of the new album, Beyoncé’s eighth solo release, came via an Instagram post last week. “Cowboy Carter,” due on March 29, is her first full-length foray into country music. It is expected to tap into her Houston upbringing and reclaim the Black origins of the genre while challenging the largely white country music establishment.

With the trail of promotional breadcrumbs — a succession of interviews with collaborators, billboard advertisements placed around the world, a chart-topping single — Beyoncé has returned to the more traditional album rollout, dropping teases and revelations before the big release.

Here’s what we know about the new album.

It has been in the works ‘for years.’

When Beyoncé first announced “Renaissance,” the singer called it the first installment of a three-part project recorded over three years during the pandemic, a period she described as being creatively fertile.

Fans began wondering about the genesis of “Cowboy Carter” when Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, commented on one of her daughter’s Instagram posts promoting the new singles, saying, “I have loved this record for years, now so happy that you guys get to hear.”