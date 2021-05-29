Beyonce, Jay-Z Said To Have Commissioned World’s Most Expensive Car

Spread This News











Beyonce and Jay-Z are thought to be the couple behind the recently commissioned Rolls-Royce Boat Tail personalised convertible.

The British luxury car manufacturer unveiled the £20 million vehicle – which is the most expensive car in the world – on Friday (28.05.21) and sparked speculation about the rich couple who commission it, with some industry insiders claiming the car was designed for music legends Beyonce and Jay-Z.

An industry source told The Telegraph newspaper: “It’s thought this fantastic car has been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with all its detailing matching their favourite things.”

The convertible grand tourer is the first of an exclusive trio of highly personalised nautically-based limousines, and was designed for the Mediterranean backroads of the Cote d’Azur, which Jay-Z and Beyonce regularly visit and where they enjoy outdoor picnics.

The Boat Tail even comes with a fridge set to six degrees, which is the precise temperature required for the couple’s favourite Armand de Brignac luxury vintage, priced up to £57,950 a bottle.

Jay-Z is a known lover of Armand de Brignac, and earlier this year he sold a 50 percent stake in the company to Moët Hennessy.

Although sources say the car belongs to the ‘Empire State of Mind’ hitmaker and his wife, the couple and Rolls-Royce are yet to comment on the rumours.

The personalised cars have taken four years of “mind-boggling attention to detail” to design and manufacture in collaboration with clients who wanted a unique car to “mark a sense of occasion”.

And he reason for the hefty price tags is that the cars have been engineered and designed from the ground up as a near one off.

In the case of the Boat Tail, the ‘Coachbuild’ construction means the chassis, engine and underpinnings may be based on the existing Phantom limo, but everything above that and every detail – from the largest ever hand-made panels, to the most intricate mechanism, and clock – has to be designed and created from scratch.