Beyoncé’s dad reveals he’s been battling breast cancer

Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, just got candid about his health.

During an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, which will air on Wednesday, the 67-year-old revealed that he’s got breast cancer, PEOPLE reports.

In a clip released by the show on Twitter, the father-of-four can be seen telling host Michael Strahan about his cancer diagnosis.

The record executive also took to Twitter to reveal that he’ll be making “special announcement”.

Mathew is the singer’s former manager, divorced from Beyoncé’s mom, Tina, back in 2011, E! News reports.

The father managed Beyoncé from the 1990s until 2006 when the singer started her solo career.

The Sorry singer then decided to terminate her dad’s contract as her manager, CNN reports.

“I’ve only parted ways with my father on a business level,” Beyoncé said at the time.

“He’s my father for life and I love my dad dearly. I am grateful for everything he has taught me.”