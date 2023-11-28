Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy ‘trained even harder’ for tour after being trolled online

By Bang Showbiz

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy “trained even harder” for her role on tour after being trolled over her “lacklustre” dance moves. The 11-year-old has become a regular on stage during her mom’s ‘Renaissance’ tour after the singer previously gave her the chance to dance in one of her shows, but now it’s been reported that Blue Ivy saw some nasty comments about her performance which spurred her on to work even harder to perfect her moves.

In The New York Times’ review of Beyonce’s concert film, the publication reported: “Beyonce was dismayed when Blue Ivy read comments on social media that criticised her lacklustre moves. “But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops.” Blue Ivy was initially only supposed to give a one-off performance on stage with her mom because the singer was determined not to expose her little girl to show business too early.

Speaking in the film, Beyonce explained: “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.” However, she now has a place as a back-up dancer joining her mom for performances of ‘My Power’ and ‘Black Parade’.

Blue Ivy’s dad Jay Z recently opened up about his daughter’s place in Beyonce’s show – admitting he is incredibly proud of her. During an appearance with Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’ last month, the rapper explained: “I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage. She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for.