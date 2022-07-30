Bhasera named new SuperSport United captain

Spread This News

WARRIORS defender Onisimor ‘Bash’ Bhasera has been recognised for his experience and leadership skills by being handed the captain’s armband at South African outfit SuperSport United ahead of the new season.

Bhasera takes over the captaincy duties at the Pretoria-based side following the departure of Ronwen Williams to Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt who recently returned to the club said he settled for the 36-year-old Zimbabwean because of his leadership qualities and work ethic.

“Bash will be the captain this season. He has the experience, he is a great professional. He is a leader and I think he will take the role on. I think he will take this role well,” Hunt said.

” It’s important for someone to come in and be verbal and keep standards as high as possible, which is not only on the field but off the field. I am sure Bash will do well. He has my full support. I chose him. It was a democratic vote. It was me.”

Bhasera said he welcomes the responsibility to lead SuperSport and is looking forward to the start of the new season.

“It (being captain) is a big responsibility. SuperSport is a big club, but I’ve got to take it with both hands and I will obviously have to go out there and lead by example. I need to bring my A-game, so it’s going to be an interesting season,” Bhasera said.

“Ronwen served the club well and it’s a big loss, but it’s a big opportunity for someone else who is going to come in and fill those shoes. He (Williams) is gone, but that’s football. Players are always moving around. We wish him luck at his new club.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Plymouth Argyle and Bidvest Wits man joined SuperSport ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

Since then he has established himself as one of the club’s stalwarts with 156 appearances in all competitions for the team.