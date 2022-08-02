Bhasera named SuperSport United’s Player of the Season

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Onismor Bhasera has been named SuperSport United’s player of the season for the 2021/22 term barely a couple of days after he was entrusted with the club’s captaincy ahead of the new season.

Despite having a squad packed with youthful players, it was 36-year-old Zimbabwe international left-back Bhasera, who secured the accolade as he starred in all but two league games in the season that has passed.

The veteran full-back who first arrived in South Africa with Tembisa Classic 17 years ago and enjoyed stints with Maritzburg United, Golden Arrows, Jomo Cosmos, Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits, English outfit Plymouth Argle and now United is still going strong despite his advancing age.

Bhasera was deployed mainly in the left-back position and occasionally as a centre-back.

The return of Gavin Hunt as head coach and the recent exit of long-serving captain Ronwen Williams to Mamelodi Sundowns saw Bhasera being handed the captaincy duties for the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to reporters during DStv Premiership 2022/23 season launch on Thursday, Hunt said: “Bash (Bhasera) will be the captain this season. He is experienced and is a great professional.

“He is a leader, and I think he will take the role well.”

The coach added: “He had a great season last year, and we need someone who is going to be verbal and keep the standards as high as possible, not only on the field but off the field too, and I am sure that “Bash” will do a great job.”