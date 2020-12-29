Bhebhe Speaks On MDC-T Chaotic Congress

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

EXPELLED MDC-T organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe says he expected mayhem during the party’s weekend extraordinary congress which was controversially won by then interim secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

The MDC-T Sunday held its extraordinary congress to choose a substantive party president following the death of opposition’s founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

The congress was ordered by the Supreme Court following the nullification of Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the party’s presidency soon after the death of Tsvangirai.

Mwonzora polled 883 votes followed by former acting party leader Thokozani Khupe who polled 118 votes while Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi got 14 and nine each respectively.

However, the losing candidates walked out of the congress half way through counting of ballot papers alleging Mwonzora had rigged the electoral process.

“l expected this chaotic extra ordinary congress because l new that all the four candidates cannot get more than 200 votes each from the official 2014 delegates. I knew a fight was inevitable because I provided an authentic document of the 2014 Congress delegates,” Bhebhe told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

“All the four candidates were unpopular with the genuine party delegates and structures. They were just pushing their master’s agenda and l am sure the master is very disappointed.”

The outspoken politician said the fate of Khupe and Mwonzora will now be determined by President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he claimed has some interests in the party.

“The whole issue will now depend on which direction Mnangagwa wants the whole project to be done,” said Bhebhe.

Khupe suspended Bhebhe from his position on 29 October this year. He was however allowed to remain an ordinary party card carrying member.

The former Nkayi legislator contested for the party’s Bulawayo extra ordinary congress provincial nomination before he was eventually expelled from the party last month over allegations of “grossly violating the constitution of the party by supporting another political party other than the MDC-T”.

Bhebhe’s bid to stop the chaotic congress was over the weekend scuttled by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa.