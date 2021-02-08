Bhebhe Speaks On MDC-T Readmission

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

EXPELLED MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe says he was yet to receive any formal communication regarding his said readmission into the opposition party.

MDC-T national council reportedly readmitted Bhebhe and former Bulawayo deputy provincial chair Dorcas Sibanda into the party after a virtual national council meeting held over the weekend.

“Notably, former national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe and former Deputy Chairperson of Bulawayo Province Dorcas Sibanda were duly readmitted into the party as per their expression of interest,” said party secretary for information and publicity, Witness Dube in statement.

When reached for comment, Bhebhe professed ignorance over his re-admission into the party.

“I have not received anything from MDC-T. I cannot respond to such an issue from a social media article.

“I will give a full response once I receive official communication from MDC-T,” said the former Nkayi legislator.

Further pressed to comment on the party’s assertions that he had expressed interest in re-joining MDC-T, Bhebhe maintained he was only going to comment when he receives formal communication from the party.

Bhebhe was suspended from his position on the 29th of October last year.

On November 4, he wrote to the party’s then Acting President Thokozani Khupe asking for the uplifting of his suspension citing some irregularities.

He was however allowed to remain an ordinary card-carrying member.

Bhebhe contested for the Bulawayo extraordinary congress provincial nomination before he was eventually expelled over allegations of “grossly violating the Constitution of the party by supporting another political party other than the MDC-T.”

He later challenged his expulsion and the case is still pending in the courts.