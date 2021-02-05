Bid To Save Greyhound From Collapse

Spread This News











SABC

Greyhound bus service has acceded to the union’s request to halt plans to close its operation.

The bus company will now apply for the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitation of Section 189.

Earlier this week, Greyhound owners Unitrans announced that its Greyhound and Citiliner bus operations will stop on the 14th of February 2021.

This move would affect close to 700 jobs.

The Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) has confirmed that it has received a letter from Greyhound management informing it about the CCMA process.

The union’s Deputy Secretary-General Nontembeko Luzipo says they welcome the new plan to try to save the business and jobs.

“The CCMA facilitation will be fair, it redirects us if there’s a need for a business rescue other than a total shutdown. But our main interest is that there should be no workers that lose their jobs. However, if we fail to do that we should save the minimum that we can.”

“CCMA will look at the finances of the company and explore the best options if they can go for business rescue or retrenchment rather than shut down,” adds Luzipo.