Big artistes snub ZIMA

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL music luminaries, Saturday were a no show at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) eighth edition sending representatives to receive their awards.

Eight of the award winners snubbed the ceremony held at the Newlands Country Club in the capital.

The event, themed ‘Business Unusual’, was sponsored by PPC.

The hosts radio personality, Miss Becky and Chief Koti gave a mouthwatering presentation, mixing different languages used across the country.

While the show itself was impressive, media personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa described the absenteeism of award winners as ‘disappointing’ saying it was because the previous editions had been poorly organised.

“It is very disappointing when artists are not here to accept their awards, but this is because for long the ZIMA were not what they used to be,” she said.

In the previous ceremony, all award recipients have had to share 3 trophies.

Sungura legend, Nicholas Zacharia, Dj Stavo, Sylent Nqo, Andy Muridzo, Freeman, Takura, Mathias Mhere, Gemma Griffiths and engineer, GT Beats who scooped awards in different categories were nowhere to be seen.

Presenting an award, poet and actor, Albert Nyathi said the artistes may have had gigs lined up since it was a weekend.

“It’s a Saturday and these guys are out there performing but I am sure they appreciate Albert Nyathi presenting awards,” he said.

Jah Prayzah, together with his Military Touch Movement crew comprising of Ex Q, Dj Tamuka, Nutty O, were not at the venue despite having collected their invitation cards from the organisers.

Notable names including lawyer Fadzayi Mahere, Zanu PF deputy youth secretary, Lewis Matutu and comedienne, Madam Boss were part of the audience that attended the music event.