Big Brother Naija Season 7 Auditions Close Today

Spread This News

By The Net Nigeria

AUDITIONS for season 7 of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, close today, Monday, 30 May, 2022. MultiChoice Nigeria had earlier announced the commencement of online auditions from Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Interested participants have until 11:59pm today to record a three-minute video of themselves, stating why they should be selected as a Housemate in the seventh season of the reality show along with other interesting information about themselves. Log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their video.

Participants must be Nigerian with a valid identity document. They must also be 21 years of age by July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion will premiere Thursday, 2nd June 2022 and will air weekdays at 10pm on AM Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv channel 6) and 10:30pm on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2). The show will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Supa, Max and Jolli packages. You can also catch all the action on Showmax from the 2nd of June 2022.

Big Brother Naija is proudly sponsored by Abeg and Flutterwave. For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija and follow the Big Brother Najia social media fan pages on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija.

Sign up to DStv today via www.dstvafrica.com or get GOtv on www.gotvafrica.com to enjoy the full BBNaija experience.