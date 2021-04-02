Biker Dies As First Lady’s Motorcade In Another Road Crash

An image of the fatal crash

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) executive escort motorbike outrider (name withheld), who was leading First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s motorcade, died on the spot this afternoon after colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Altezza.

The horrific accident reportedly occurred as the First Lady was returning to Harare from Mhangura where she had gone to make a donation.

Sources said the traffic police officer sustained serious injuries in the crash that occurred at a spot popularly known as ‘PaJones’ which is between Lion’s Den and Chinhoyi late afternoon this Easter Friday.

By the time of publishing, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get a report on the accident.

Also, Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove professed ignorance over the matter.

April has not been a lucky month for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife and security aides.

In April last year, the First Lady’s motorcade was involved in a fatal accident in Mavhuradonha, Mt Darwin district, Mashonaland Central province leading to the death of Albert Vunganai, her close aide.

Vunganai died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident happened when one of the cars constituting the motorcade developed breaking problems, with the driver reportedly attempting to avoid hitting the First Lady’s vehicle which was immediately in front of him.

Three other security officers were also injured in the accident.