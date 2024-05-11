Bikita Mineral’s coach Saul Chaminuka is a ‘wanted man’

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Demand from a number of topflight league football teams to have Saul Chaminuka’s signature is rising, New Zimbabwe.com has learnt.

A number of teams are said to have approached the former Warriors assistant coach.

But why Is Chaminuka leaving Bikita Minerals?

The veteran coach is set to leave new boys Bikita Minerals, despite a good start in the ongoing league marathon.

With a game in hand against Herentals, the former ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos coach has managed to pick 13 points that is six behind log leaders Highlanders.

Despite managing to stabilise the new ship from being affected by the waves of topflight league football, Chaminuka’s heart is nolonger with the club due to its unprofessionalism

“To have winning bonuses paid it’s a struggle. Also, each time the team is at home at Sakubva in Mutare, it travels early in the morning on the same day from Bikita which is somehow unprofessional.

“The problem is the top executive is running the club in the same manner they used to when the club was in Division One,” said a source within Bikita Minerals’ structures.

What happened to the reported Green Fuel move?

Chaminuka was set to officially move to Green Fuel this week to replace Rodwell Dhlakama, who was fired a fortnight ago.

Both parties were 90% through to reach full agreement and as reported by Zimpapers’ Sports Hub Chaminuka was set to be unveiled early this week as the new Ethanol Boys coach.

“Everything was set, he (Chaminuka) was showing interest to join but suddenly his camp started to slow the process and we are also wondering why.

“We are being informed there are other clubs that have joined the race with much more lucrative offers than what we had put on the table and as this stands we are now shifting our focus elsewhere,” an inside source at Green Fuel told New Zimbabwe.com

Which other clubs have joined the race?

More clubs seem to be interested in the services of the experienced coach and Hwange is the latest name that have joined the race.

The Colliery Boys are currently struggling under Nation Dube as they have only managed one win this season.

Hwange is currently bottom on the log with six points and reports are saying the executive gave Dube an ultimatum to win his next three games if he is to avoid being relieved off his duties.

Other than Hwange, Yadah FC is another side that is being rumored to be interested in the services of the gaffer, The Miracle Boys are currently struggling with form with two wins , four draws and four defeats.

Occupying number 15 on the log, Yadah made a huge statement during pre-season transfer as they landed former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat together with former Warriors and SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike.

Despite all having big names within their camp, results are not coming through as expected hence the executive is believed to be on a move to relieve team head coach Thomas Ruzive of his duties.