Bikita Minerals to temporarily use Sakubva Stadium as home ground 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League new boys Bikita Minerals will use Sakubva Stadium, Mutare as its home ground during the 2024 league campaign.

The Lithium Boys had a long wait before the confirmation of their Premier Soccer League status after a lengthy legal battle against Tenax on who should be promoted from the Eastern Region Division One.

Bikita will play its first league match at their temporary home base (Sakubva stadium) on Sunday when they host Khama Billiat’s Yadah FC in a game in hand.

Sakubva is already home to Mutare-based outfit Manica Diamonds, so the coming on board of Bikita makes it a home of two clubs this season.

Bikita’s Lithium Stadium is set to be upgraded from its 2000 seating capacity so that it can match top-flight league standards.

Already renovations have started and the club is targeting to finish the process before the end of the ongoing league season.

The mine-owned side is the second rural-based team in the topflight league, the first one being Mhondoro-based Ngezi Platinum Stars who happen to be the defending champions.