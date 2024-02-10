Bikita – Tenax legal battle leaves players in a dilemma

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Bikita Minerals and Tenax legal battle which is before the ZIFA Appeals Committee has negatively impacted many football stakeholders ahead of the 2024 topflight league season.

Among the affected are players who joined Bikita Minerals in January this year hoping to play topflight league football.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity, one of the new players said the majority of new players have not signed their contracts.

“I have not yet signed my contract just like every new player, especially those coming from premier soccer league teams, our reason being that the future of the club in the topflight league has not been confirmed.

“We all have agreed on terms and conditions, the contracts are even ready but the boys are willing to sign because if the team loses its legal battle it means it will compete in division one league this year, so no one is willing to play division one football,” he said.

Bikita Minerals club spokesperson Collen Nikisi told New Zimbabwe.com that the legal case has disturbed their pre-season preparations although they remain positive.

“This has in a way affected our preparations from a planning point of view.

“However, the club executive and players remain unfazed and we are using the case as “additional fuel” in the remainder of the pre-season preparations.

“Our preparations are going on as normal and we are ready to put in some good performances,” said Nikisi.

Recently the Premier Soccer League was on record saying the case has hindered several pre-season preparations like compiling fixtures and other key matters.

The case between the two sides started last year when Tenax were crowned champions after finishing on top in the Eastern Region Super League (ERSL), however, this decision was reversed the following week when Bikita Minerals won their appeal before ZIFA ERSL in which they were awarded three points from their match against Grayham whom they had accused of using an ineligible player on the final matchday.

This saw the ERSL confirming Bikita Minerals as champions hence taking over the promotion ticket from Tenax.

Chauya Chikara as Tenax is nicknamed then took the matter before ZIFA at the national level in January.

In response, the national football governing body wrote to ZIFA ERSL nullifying Bikita’s promotion claiming to have taken over the case between the two sides.

Currently, the case is before ZIFA’s Appeal Committee where the ruling is still pending.