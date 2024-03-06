Bill Antonio injured, ruled out for remainder of season

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Bill Antonio has been ruled out for the rest of the season after succumbing to an injury in Belgium Pro League match between his side KV Melchelen against Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Antonio’s injury was confirmed by his club which stated that he might be out for six to nine months.

“The verdict is heavy. Bill Antonio tore his ACL on the field at Cercle Brugge, and will not be in action this season. He has a revalidation of 6 to 9 months,” updated KV Melchelen on its social media handles.

The 22-year-old striker’s injury comes at a time when he was enjoying a purple patch in the league as he had scored three goals this year.