Bill Antonio scores second goal for KV Mechelen

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos striker Bill Antonio was on target for KV Mechelen who played a 2-2 draw on Thursday against Anderlecht in the Belgian topflight league.

Antonio scored in 53 minutes to cancel Anderlecht ‘s Thorgan Hazard first half goal.

Luis Vasquez restored Anderlecht’s lead in 78 minutes only to be equalised in the 90th by Mechelen thanks to Geofrey Hairemans.

Thursday’s goal marked Antonio’s second goal for Mechelen making it two goals in three games.

Meanwhile, another Zimbabwean defender Munashe Garan’anga has joined KV Mechelen from Moldova side FC Sheriff.

Garan’anga will become the second Zimbabwe after Bill Antonio to play for KV Mechelen.