Bill Antonio scores third league goal

By Sport Reporter

Following his contract renewal with Belgian side KV Mechelen on Thursday, Zimbabwean forward Bill Antonio paid back the club’s trust in him with a goal on Saturday in a match they beat Kortrijk 3-0.

Saturday’s goal was Antonio’s third in the Belgian topflight league this season.

The 21-year-old forward was the first to be on the score sheet in the 31st minute, thanks to fellow teammate Rob Schoofs’ beautiful assist.

Antonio was then substituted in the second half for Patrick Flucke leaving the pitch while his side led by one nil.

Mechelen’s second goal came in the 76th minute thanks to an own goal by Tom Vandenberghe.

The match’s final scoreline was sealed in 93 minutes by Bilal Bafdili who scored the third goal for Bill Antonio’s side who now occupy 8th position on the log table.

The 21-year-old Zimbabwean is enjoying game time at the Belgian side together with fellow countryman Munashe Garan’anga who joined the side in January.

Antonio signed a new three-year contract with the side which will run until 2026.