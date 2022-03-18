Billiat Back To Full Fitness 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors forward Khama Billiat has resumed training at his South African club Kaizer Chiefs after recovering from an injury sustained in the Soweto Derby two weeks ago.

Billiat had been on the sidelines in recent weeks after picking a hamstring injury but is now expected to make a return to action ahead of Kaizer Chiefs league match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old winger has trained with the Kaizer Chiefs squad since Tuesday and is expected to be available for selection for the upcoming game.

After spending most of last season on the sidelines due to injuries, Billiat has featured consistently for Chiefs this team making 17 league appearances, missing just two games in the season.

His return ahead of the game against Golden Arrows is a massive boost for Amakhosi, who still believe that the club has a shot at catching Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

With Billiat in attack, Chiefs can cause loads of problems for an Arrows side which has the fourth worst defensive record in the league this season.

Arrows have conceded 25 goals in 20 matches, with only Baroka FC, Chippa United and TS Galaxy letting in more than the Durban-based side.