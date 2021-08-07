Billiat Challenges Himself Ahead Of New Season

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Khama Billiat has revealed that he himself is not satisfied with his own performances since he joined Amakhosi and spoke about his targets for the new season.

Billiat joined Chiefs in 2018 and has since made 85 appearances for the Glamour Boys.

However, he has yet to lift an official trophy at Naturena and his stint has been riddled by injuries.

The forward himself has now spoken very critical of his own performances in the black and gold shirts so far.

“My performance, ever since I’ve joined the club, I’m that one person that is never satisfied with my current performance. I always want to do better,” he said.

“The more things get harder or tougher or challenging, you always learn a lot of lessons from there and it makes you better as a player, as a person. You get to think out of the box a little bit and it might not be the best way of learning but you have to go through it.

“I’ve never been happy since I joined with my performances, I always feel there is something I need to do better.

In the interview on KCTV, Billiat also gave some insight into his own goals for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

“My goals is to play as many games as I can and learn as much as I can while I still keep playing and correct a lot of things, winning a lot of games, winning silverware,” he added.

“We need to work towards that and it’s going to need a lot of work, it’s not going to be easy. Individually, you have to look at yourself, how much are you contributing to the team and towards that dream that you want to be part of.”