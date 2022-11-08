Billiat gets fans’ backing for Carling Black Label Cup

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors striker Khama Billiat might be going through a difficult season but remains popular amongst the Kaizer Chiefs fans after being voted into Kaizer Chiefs’ starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Billiat has been struggling since the beginning of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season due to a lack of form and injuries.

The 32-year-old Mufakose-bred star has made only 11 appearances so far in all competitions with a return of just three assists and no goals.

Despite his struggles, Billiat remains very popular amongst the club’s fans after they voted overwhelmingly for him to be included in the starting line-up for this weekend’s encounter.

According to the figures announced by the sponsors, Billiat got a total of 72939 votes which is the third-highest number of votes behind his teammates Keagan Dolly (89257) and Brandon Petersen (75594).

Kaizer Chiefs withdrew the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana due to their respective injuries, while Pirates are without Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Billiat will be hoping to finally make an impression in the four-team competition in which his Kaizer Chiefs side will be battling it out against Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu.

In the first semi-final fixture, AmaZulu are set to face Sundowns at the FNB Stadium at 09:30 am while Amakhosi will do battle with Pirates in the second semi-final at 12:00 pm.

Amazulu are expected to be without the services of Bonginkosi Ntuli, while the Brazilians have both Peter Shalulile and Abubaker Nasir out injured.

The final between the two semi-final winners will be played at 17:00, with all matches being played at FNB Stadium.

While the Carling Cup is not officially recognised, there is a lot at stake when the participants clash.

Soweto Derby bragging rights will mark the second semi-final. After missing out on the MTN8, Sundowns would want to assert their Premier Soccer League dominance by lifting this trophy.