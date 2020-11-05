‘Billiat must continue eating what he ate’ – Robson Muchichwa

KAIZER Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa has appealed to his Zimbabwean compatriot Khama Billiat to not stop eating whatever he is eating at the moment.

‘Khamaldinho’ was impressive in Chiefs’ last match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as he proved to be a nuisance to the Chippa United defence, with his efforts only being stopped by the woodwork and opposition goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

Amakhosi won the encounter by 1-0, and ‘Mashamplani’ believes Billiat might finally be turning around his game after a long spell of underwhelming displays in the famous black and gold.

“He was brilliant Khama Billiat,” Muchichwa tells KickOff.com.

“So I hope it’s new revival you know. When there’s a new coach every player wants to impress. He has been a star. So I’m happy for him. He is doing well.

“I hope whatever he is eating at the moment… it’s working for him, he must continue to eat that.

“You see my friend each and every team there’s a star player. You need a star player in your team. I think if Gavin Hunt is giving him that [making him feel important], then he is trying to restore his confidence. I think it’s working.

“The whole team played very well. It’s so surprising what has changed you know. That’s why last [time] I said you know these guys they sold the coach who left [down the river].

“Because you can’t all of a sudden within weeks and months you change into something as well. It’s either they sold the coach or there was a problem in camp, we don’t know.

“If it’s true what I’m saying that they sold the coach, I mean as a player you mustn’t do that. You must work hard and make history because the coaches they always come and go, but the history stays.”