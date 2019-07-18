‘Billiat must learn from Neymar’s case’, urged to stick with Amakhosi

KickOff

Khama Billiat has been urged to stay at Kaizer Chiefs by an Amakhosi legend, who has likened the former Mamelodi Sundowns star’s situation to that of wantaway Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Billiat, 28, was Zimbabwe’s star man at the Africa Cup of Nations, netting one goal en route to the Warriors’ group stage elimination from the spectacle.

In addition to being praised for his individual exploits in Egypt, the three-time Absa Premiership winner drew interest from a number of teams, including Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, according to Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni.

Tinashe Nengomasha, who spent a decade plying his trade for Chiefs, has now advised Billiat to snub interest from other African teams to remain at Chiefs.

“Billiat must remain at Chiefs. We do not want to see another Neymar situation with him,” Nengomasha said, as per The Sowetan.

“He’s at the peak of his career. I think the only move that he must consider is going to Europe.

“Neymar now wants to return to Barca because he wanted money at PSG. Billiat must see that as a lesson. He seems happy in SA, he knows the league and his family is closer to him. I feel if he can move to north Africa, two years later he will regret it.”

Nengomasha, a tough-as-nails midfielder during his playing days who helped Chiefs clinch two league titles during his spell at Naturena, urged Billiat to help the Soweto giants end their trophy drought.

“Chiefs showed him love by signing him and giving him reasonable salary, of which I do not know how much. But he must stay there and repay the faith by winning trophies,” he continued.

“Sometimes money is not everything. North Africa is not an easy place, the culture is different.”

With Warriors duo Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe having secured moves to Stade de Reims and Yeni Malatyaspor from Orlando Pirates and Chiefs, respectively, Nengomasha also revealed why he thinks Zimbabwean players are more successful in securing moves abroad compared to South African-born footballers.

“It’s not that SA players are not as talented, the difference is hunger. Zim players are hungrier than SA players,” he added.

“In Zimbabwe, the economic situation is bad and when you get a chance to shine, you do not waste it because you know the struggle.”