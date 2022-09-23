Billiat nears return from injury; struggling forward yet to score this season

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors striker Khama Billiat, who has been enduring a disappointing start to the season with South African glamour club Kaizer Chiefs, is expected to return to action towards the end of the month.

The 32-year-old Zimbabwean forward is currently out nursing a knee injury sustained two weeks ago.

However, the club’s head coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that Billiat should be back in action when the South African Premiership resumes after the ongoing FIFA international break.

“Khama should be back (at the end of the month),” Zwane told the club’s website.

“Then we have the FIFA break which will give him time to recover fully and recharge his batteries.”

Billiat is yet to score this season in seven appearances across all competitions, but he’s missed recent games through injury.

The 32-year-old will be hoping to take some pressure off when he finally returns to the field of play having recently been criticised in the South African media for his poor performances.

Billiat, who is now in his fifth season at Kaizer Chiefs, has failed to justify his tag as one of the highest paid players in South African football which is in stark contrast to his previous spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he had a successful return after his arrival from Ajax Cape Town.

At Sundowns, Billiat won seven trophies and was named PSL player of the year in 2016, but thus far he’s won nothing with Chiefs.

He played 140 matches at Sundowns and contributed towards 90 goals, with 43 of his own and 47 assists, to help Sundowns clinch trophies during Pitso Mosimane’s era.

At Chiefs, he has featured in 117 games, scoring 27 and assisting with 24 goals and is credited with 51 assists.

The former Zimbabwean international, who has been out injured, continues to attract criticism from a section of the club’s supporters as they have pointed out he’s failed to live up to expectations and carry the team as a senior player.