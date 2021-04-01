Billiat Relishing Comeback After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international attacking midfielder, Khama Billiat is relishing the prospect of returning to competitive football after enduring a frustrating spell of almost four months on the sidelines due to injury.

The Kaizer Chiefs star started training with his South African club early this week and is pleased with the progress he is making as far as his recovery is concerned.

He says he only has one thing on his mind and that is to get back on the field of play and help Chiefs finish their DStv Premiership campaign strongly and progress in the Champions League.

“It has been difficult,” Billiat said while reflecting on his time out of action.

“We are professional footballers and we always want to contribute by playing through hard and good times so you can grow as a person.

“I got injured against Maritzburg United and I never saw it coming. I have never been in a situation where I have had to miss so many games.

“It was difficult for me. I thought I would push myself harder and come back as soon as possible but I understand that everything happens for a reason. I thank God for the strength, and I feel better at the moment.”

Billiat who also saw Zimbabwe book their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cameroon next year, is now fully focused on getting back into the team.

“It was great to see Zimbabwe quality for Afcon last weekend,” he adds.

“Hopefully, I will come in and join the team and match the level of fitness required by the team. I have been out for some months now and it has not been easy. I have been coming to training and doing rehab, working hard trying to make sure that I spend less time outside.”

The 30-year-old player is hopeful that he could get some game time on Saturday when Chiefs host Wydad Casablanca in a crucial CAF Champions League game.

“I am back,” he confirms. “Hopefully the coach will give me a chance. Thankfully I am training with the team. I just need to work on my fitness. As a player, it’s your mentality and how hard you work so you can contribute in team.”

Prior to being sidelined by injury, Billiat was enjoying a good run of form with five assists and one goal in 16 games in all competitions this season.

About Chiefs’ Moroccan opponents who Billiat came up against previously in CAF Club Competitions, he says he has been observing them for a while.

He also says he would like nothing more than for Chiefs to get a win against them, despite the Moroccans topping Group C.

“Wydad is a good team. We struggled to play against them in the first game in Burkina Faso. I have known them for a long time, and they are not an easy side to play against.

“They work hard and they have been at this level for some time and know how to play the game.

“Every new game is a chance and brings new possibilities. We need to work on our game and make sure we use the fact that we are at home to get a good result. I think we deserve it. We just have to work hard as a team and apply what the coaches want us to do,” he said.