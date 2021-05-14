Billiat Suffers Another Leg Fracture

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Khama Billiat appears set to endure another long spell on the side-lines due to injury after Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt revealed the Zimbabwe international suffered another leg fracture on the same area he had a fracture that kept him out of action for three months since January.

The midfielder was at the receiving end of a crude tackle during Chiefs’ 2-1 win over premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago.

The setback came just weeks after he had recovered from the initial injury and appeared to be rediscovering his good form.

According to Hunt, Billiat will miss the Champions League tie against Tanzania giants Simba this weekend and could remain on the side-lines for some time.

“We’ve got a few out now again. You know, Khama’s leg, I’ve just been told has got another fracture in it, so he’ll be out. He hasn’t played hardly this season so that’s another blow,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after Wednesday evening’s 1-1 league draw against Swallows FC at the FNB Stadium.

Billiat’s latest injury could also see him out of action for the rest of the South African top-flight season.

The Zimbabwean star has recently been the subject of some criticism from some former Kaizer Chiefs players due to his injury problems.

There have been suggestions that Kaizer Chiefs may consider parting ways with Billiat to avoid losing him on free transfer.

Despite their DStv Premiership season being only left with four matches, Amakhosi have still not extended the Zimbabwean international’s contract.

Since arriving at the Soweto giants in 2018, Billiat has failed to reproduce the great form that saw him become a household name both at Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town.

Injuries also have not been helping during the talented forward’s stay with the Glamour Boys.

This season alone, the fan-favourite has only managed to score twice and has six assists in 11 appearances.

The player’s contract is now only left with an option, which up until now Chiefs have not triggered.