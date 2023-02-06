Billiat undergoes surgery, out for rest of season

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat is unlikely to feature for his South African club Kaizer Chiefs again this season after undergoing surgery on a groin tear.

Billiat suffered the injury prior to the recent World Cup break and appeared to have recovered when he returned to light training a month ago. However his chances of making a comeback suffered a blow when he further aggravated the injury.

Chiefs had been hopeful of a return before the end of the month, but the club’s physiotherapist David Milner has now revealed that he could be out for the rest of the campaign after going under the knife.

“Currently, our injury list consists of Khama Billiat, who had surgery to repair a torn groin muscle,” Milner revealed the news in a statement on the club’s website. “He’ll be out for the rest of the season.” Billiat is part of a duo of Kaizer Chiefs forwards who have undergone surgery along with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo while Reeve Frosler had a fracture to his jaw.

“We have never had such a situation in the team and it is quite disturbing,” he says, “but it’s part of the game and we’re not going to dwell on it and complain. We still have playing personnel that can go out and execute the plan,” Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said.