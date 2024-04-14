Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter named on prestigious Forbes’ achievers list

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

Econet Wireless billionaire proprietor, Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter, Vimbai, has been named as one of the 30 trailblazing individuals under the age of 30 in Africa.

Forbes Africa, a business magazine that recognises aspiring young individuals in different parts, picks those persons who have initiated successful enterprises.

Vimbai, who runs the Batoka Africa company, shared her achievement on her Instagram page thanking Forbes Africa for noticing her as one of the individuals who are making it in life.

“It’s an absolute honour to be included in the 10th Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list, with some of the continent’s most innovative, creative and entrepreneurial minds.

“I am proud to have built a growing business with the most amazing team at Batoka Africa.

“This achievement is not mine alone, it’s one I share with my team, my family and my very supportive friends, thanks Forbes Africa”, she said.

The 29-year-old is the first young female black to own a safari lodge in Africa, which is located located around the Zambezi National Park, a few kilometres from the Victoria Falls.

She co-founded Botoka Africa with her mother, Tsitsi Masiyiwa.