Binga Chief Sinamagonde dies 

Matabeleland North Correspondent

ONE of Binga district’s long serving traditional chiefs, Chief Sinamagonde of Lusulu has died at the age of 78.

Chief Sinamagonde had been unwell for a long time and succumbed while on admission to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane on Friday morning.

Chief Siansali of Kariyangwe, a neighbouring ward to Lusulu confirmed the death.

“As Matabeleland North particularly Binga, we have lost one of our own. We lost Chief Sinamagonde on Friday around 9am and the tentative day of burial is Wednesday,” said Chief Siansali.

He said more details will be availed by family.

Lusulu ward councillor Anthony Sibanda said the chief had been unwell for some time.

Binga has 17 chiefs administering over 25 wards.

The district is now short of two chiefs following the death of Chief Binga in December last year following a long illness.