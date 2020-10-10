Binga man hangs self in game park over cheating wife

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 44-year-old Binga man committed suicide by hanging in Chizarira National Park after he discovered that his wife was cheating on him with another man.

Peter Ndebele (44) of Kamaziyo village under Chief Sinamagonde in Lusulu had a misunderstanding with his wife, Sinikiwe Muleya (32) at the couple’s homestead on Sunday over her infidelity.

Seeing that his wife was not remorseful, Ndebele allegedly ran into the nearby national park and hung himself from a tree branch using a bark fibre.

Muleya, who decided to follow him after some moments, found his lifeless body hanging and informed other villagers.

According to a neighbour Hallison Mugande from the same area, the couple had a longstanding dispute as Ndebele suspected that Muleya was cheating on him with other men.

“It was on Sunday around 5pm when the two started arguing over the woman’s infidelity. The misunderstanding went on for some time before he stormed out of the homestead and ran towards Chizarira National Park yard where he hung himself,” said Mugande.

Mugande said an unsuspecting Muleya followed her husband after a few minutes and after walking for about two kilometres, she saw his body hanging from a tree branch about 100 metres from the game park boundary.

He used a piece of fibre from a tree bark.

The village is on the edge of Chizarira National Park.

A panicky Muleya ran back home and informed Mugande who alerted other villagers who helped retrieve the body as the police station is a three-hour drive away.

Mugande went to report the matter to Lusulu police the following morning.

Hwange magistrate Sekai Chiwundura waived postmortem as no foul play was suspected.