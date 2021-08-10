Biometric Verification For Pensioners

Spread This News











Agencies

THE Registrar General’s Office of Zimbabwe has been told to capture the biometric data of pensioners in order to enable them to continue to receive their benefits.

Recommended by the country’s Public Service Commission (PSC), the exercise which has August 31, 2021, as the deadline, is seen as a move to fight corruption in the pensions system as only pensioners with verified biometric data will receive payments.

The PSC says the move is intended to strengthen the pension management system and make it more credible as experience shows that many pensioners do not have their biometric information anywhere in the Registrar General’s database.

Zimbabwe used biometrics to expunge thousands of ghost workers from its public service payroll last year.