BIRMINGHAM: All set for UK Amapiano and Zimdancehall show

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Amapiano and Zimdancehall fans in the UK are set for a show to remember this weekend, artists on the bill promised at a press conference held Friday evening.

Set for Wolverhampton, the two-day extravaganza starts with a show on Saturday followed by a family-themed event Sunday afternoon.

The line-up includes Zimbabwe’s Nox Guni, Tocky Vibes, and Jah Master as well as South African stars Boohle and Papi Cooper.

Below, are some images from Friday’s press conference as well as Nox Guni talking about what fans can expect.