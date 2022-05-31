BIRMINGHAM: Style and glamour at UK Zimbabwe Achievers Awards

Spread This News

By Our Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Achievers Awards hosted a glitzy and sold-out 11th edition of its UK annual awards, with honours handed out in various categories on Saturday night at the Holiday Inn City in Birmingham.

ZAA UK Country Director Sakhile Khanye, hosting her first event after taking over last year, commended the award winners and nominees for flying the national flag high around the world.

“I am absolutely grateful to all the amazing people who have supported ZAA over the years and those who turned out in their numbers today,” she said.

“I congratulate all our winners and celebrate their success as testament of game changing moves in the world.”

Below are some images from the event;